The name of the applicant mentioned on the valid ID proof should be same as the name mentioned on NEET UG Hall Ticket. Applicants should cross-check all their details in order to avoid any kind of trouble in the examination hall

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today, 12 July issued the admit card for the NEET (UG) 2022. Those who have applied for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG exam is supposed to be held on 17 July for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

More than 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission to courses like BDS, BSMS, MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognised colleges like AIIMS and JIPMER.

Here are the steps to download the NEET UG admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official NEET web portal at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download NEET UG admit card

Step 3: Fill in your details including application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and download the NEET UG admit card

Step 5: Print it out and save for future use

The exam is to be conducted for 18,72,341 candidates at various centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese,Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

The name of the applicant mentioned on the valid ID proof should be same as the name mentioned on NEET UG Hall Ticket. Applicants should cross-check all their details in order to avoid any kind of trouble in the examination hall.

NTA has already released the information slips for students, which include information about the exam cities assigned to them.

Earlier, the aspiring candidates had submitted a 19-page memorandum to the Ministry of Education containing issues of the students regarding the schedule of the NEET UG exam and their major demands.

Here is the direct link to download the NEET UG admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.