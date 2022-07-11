NEET UG 2022: Admit card expected to release today, check steps to download
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 admit card today, 11 July. Those who registered themselves for the entrance test can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in soon after its release.
The Agency has not given any confirmation on the date and time of the NEET UG 2022 admit card so far. However, candidates should be alert to access the NEET UG 2022 admit card whenever the link is activated on the website.
Candidates will have to enter their correct application number, date of birth and security pin, to download the NEET UG admit card 2022.
Here’s how to download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:
- Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Search and click on the link reading ‘NEET UG 2022 admit card’ that will be made available on the homepage.
- Applicants need to log-in using their application number and date of birth.
- Within a few seconds, the NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card carefully and download it for future use or reference.
The NEET UG admit card will contain details including candidate’s name entrance exam date, venue details, registration number or roll number, examination timing, photo of the candidate, candidate’s signature, and a few exam day instructions.
This year, around 16 lakh aspirants will be appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test that will be held on 17 July. It will be conducted across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country. The exam will be held in offline mode and will consist of questions from subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.
The NEET UG exam is held for candidates seeking admission into MBBS and BDS programmes that are offered by Indian medical and dental colleges.
