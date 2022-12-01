The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, 1 December, 2022. Candidates who completed their choice filling will be shortlisted, while those who are not shortlisted can apply for Round 2. The allotment result will be released on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. Aspirants will have time from 2 to 7 December to report to their allotted colleges. They will be required to visit the allotted institute for document verification for admission to various NEET SS courses. Moreover, they should complete the payment for seat confirmation in order to get admission.

What are the steps to check the NEET SS Counselling results?

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET SS Round 1 counselling Allotment link

Step 3: The NEET SS Round 1 Allotment Result will then be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET SS Round 1 Allotment for further reference

The NEET SS Counselling is being held on the basis of the exam marks scored by the candidates. The National Board of Examinations had declared the NEET SS results in September. Candidates will be getting admission to different DM/M.CH and DNB courses offered by multiple colleges through the NEET SS Counselling.

To complete the NEET SS seat allotment counselling process, aspirants should bring the following list of documents to the allotted college:

Their Admit Card

The NEET SS Seat Allotment Letter

NEET SS Round 1 Result

Their MBBS Degree

MD/DNB degree

Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate given by the National Medical Commission NMC and the State Medical Council

Birth Certificate or their class 10th or 12 certificate as proof of DOB

Their documents like Passport, or Aadhaar Card PAN Card, Voter ID Card or Driving License

