NEET SS Counselling 2022: Registration and choice filling close today, check details

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is scheduled to close the registration process for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) Counselling 2022 today, 28 November. All the interested applicants should visit the MCC’s official website. The candidates who have not yet completed their choice filling should do so now. Based on the choice filling, the MCC will be releasing the result for Super Specialty after which the candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges. Applicants must proceed with the subsequent admission procedure starting from 2 December after the release of the results. The MCC usually releases a provisional result first and candidates who want to raise queries based on the result are required to send in a mail after which the MCC releases the final result.

What are the steps to register yourself for the NEET SS Counselling?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to the NEET SS 2022 application form link on the homepage.

Register yourself and open the application form page.

Fill out the NEET SS form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.

Submit the NEET SS form after going through the entered details.

Pay your NEET SS application fee online.

Download the NEET SS application form from the website and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the NEET SS Counselling is being conducted on the basis of the exam marks obtained by the applicants. The National Board of Examinations, NBE had declared the NEET SS results in September. Candidates will be admitted to different DM/M.CH and DNB courses offered by various colleges through the NEET SS Counselling.

Before applying for the NEET SS Counselling, candidates should go through the schedule and note down the important dates for future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.