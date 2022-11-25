NEET SS Counselling 2022: Choice filling process for Round 1 begins today, check steps

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) is scheduled to begin the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) counselling Round 1 today, 25 November. As per the schedule, the choice-filling process will commence from 25 to 28 November while the locking of seats will be held on 28 November (from 4 pm to 11:55 pm). Candidates who registered themselves for the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 can submit their choices by visiting the official website of MCC. Before starting to fill in their choices, candidates are advised to register themselves on the portal by using the correct credentials that were used while registering for the NEET SS 2022 Exam.

Check the complete schedule here.

Check how to apply and fill in choices for the NEET SS Counselling 2022:

Go to MCC’s official page.

Search and click on the tab that reads- ‘Super Specialty Counselling’ on the homepage.

Then click on the link designated for ‘Online Registration’.

On the new page, candidates have to log in using their NEET SS Roll number, password, and other credentials on the portal.

To complete the process, candidates will have to fill in their choices of subjects and colleges/institutions in the order of preference.

Preview it once and submit the form.

Candidates should keep in mind that they will have to follow the same process while locking the choices of seats on the day of choice locking. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 registrations began on 22 November. It is being held on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the NEET SS 2022 exam. The test was conducted on 1 and 2 September this year and the result was declared on 15 September 2022.

Through this NEET SS Counselling 2022, eligible candidates will get admission to various DM/MCH and DNB courses that are being offered by the participating colleges.

