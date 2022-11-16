The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued the schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022. As per the latest updates, the counselling registration process will begin on 22 November and will end on 18 December 2022. Candidates who are planning to opt for the counselling process can check the schedule at the official website of MCC. It is to be noted that there will be two rounds of NEET SS counselling this year – which are Round 1 and Round 2. The NEET SS 2022 counselling is being held for students seeking admission to courses like Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh). These seats are available in 156 institutes across the country.

Round 1

Registration process: 22 November to 28 November up to 12 noon.

Payment window: 22 November to 28 November up to 3 pm.

Choice filling facility: 25 November to 11:55 pm on 28 November.

Choice locking facility: 4 pm on 28 November till 11:55 pm the same day.

Processing of seat allotment: 29 and 30 November.

First seat allotment result: 1 December 2022.

Reporting to respective colleges to book allotted seats: 2 to 7 December.

Round 2

Registration process: 9 December to 14 December up to 12 noon.

Payment facility: 9 December to 3 pm on 14 December.

Choice filling facility: 10 December to 11:55 pm on 14 December.

Choice locking process: 4 pm on 14 December to 11:55 pm on the same day.

Seat allotment process: 15 to 16 December 2022.

First seat allotment result for Round 2: 17 December.

Reporting to selected college/institute: 18 to 24 December.

Check the schedule here.

The NEET SS 2022 exams were held on 1 and 2 September for different groups. The result for the same was released on 15 September 2022. Those who qualify for the NEET SS 2022 exam can take part in the counselling process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.