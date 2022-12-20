An important notice has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super speciality (SS) counselling. The notice is for the round 1 candidates who have been allotted seats. The official notice has been released on the official website of MCC. Applicants have been allotted seats via round 1 seat allocation of the Institute of National Importance (INI) SS entrance exam. The round 1 seat allocation has been conducted by the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Such candidates have also been allotted seats via round 1 of NEET SS counselling 2022 held by MCC as per the notice.

MCC has now enabled the initialisation of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to such applicants in round 1 of SS counselling 2022. This facility is going to be offered from 21 to 22 December 2022. It is provided so that such candidates can join their allotted seats in INIs via counselling held by AIIMS.

Candidates who want to apply for the initialisation are required to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC this email: colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com. The email needs to be sent by 12 PM on 21 December 2022. They also need to collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling held by MCC.

For more details, see the official notice here:

Two rounds of NEET SS 2022 counselling are going to be conducted. The counselling rounds are being held for admissions into 2,447 speciality seats in Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB).

Eligibility for round 2 of NEET SS 2022 counselling

Those eligible for round 2 counselling who haven’t been allotted any seat during round 1.

Applicants need to do fresh registration for counselling of NEET SS round 2.

Those candidates are also eligible who have opted for the upgradation in NEET SS counselling round 2.

Applicants who have availed of free exit during NEET SS 2022 counselling round 1, are also eligible for round 2 of the counselling process.

