The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2022 today, 7 September.

Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG exam this year can check and download the result on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET UG 2022 result, the agency will also release the final answer key and merit list for the candidates. To download the scorecard, candidates have to log in using their correct credentials including application number and date of birth (DoB).

The provisional answer key for NEET UG 2022 was released last week. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key and the deadline to do so was 2 September.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on 17 July and a re-examination was held on 4 September.

This year, more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 examination. It was conducted at 3,570 different centres that were located in 497 cities across the country. Apart from that, 14 cities outside India also conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam.

The agency will also release the all-India rank list of successful candidates for those seeking admission in Medical courses.

Find the official notice here:

https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220826072815.pdf

Simple steps on how to check the NEET UG 2022 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link when released.

Step 3: On the given portal, enter the log-in credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and then download the NEET UG 2022 result.

Step 6: Keep a PDF copy or take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 result for further use.

Candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories must secure at least 50 percent marks to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 exam. Applicants with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45 percent.

Those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to score 40 percent marks. Students who qualify for the NEET cut-off are further eligible to register for NEET counseling.

