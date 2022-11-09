The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the mop-up round registration deadline of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 till 10 November. Aspirants can register for the same at mcc.nic.in.

The notice mentions that the internal seats of central universities i.e. BHU, AMU, and DU and IP Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital & ABVIMS & RML Hospital) shall be filled by the all India candidates after the exhaustion of internal candidates at different institutes in the stray vacancy round.

Earlier, the results of the NEET PG mop-up round allocation were scheduled to be released on 9 November. It is to be noted that the MCC held the registration for the NEET PG counselling mop-up round from 1-5 November.

What are the steps to apply for the NEET PG Mop up Counselling round?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Committee athref=”https://mcc.nic.in/#/home”> mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then go to the PG Counselling section.

Step 3: Click on the option that reads Online Registration for Mop Up Round.

Step 4: Fill in the details in your NEET PG form and pay the fees.

Step 5: Submit your NEET PG Mop up round form.

Step 6: Download the Mop up form and keep a copy.

Here is the direct link to the date extension notice:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=4749&LangId=P

The Mop Up Round is being held for candidates who were unable to get a seat in the first 2 rounds of the counselling process. Applicants who did not apply for the counselling process were allowed to submit their applications for admissions into PG medical courses.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test held for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses offered by different medical colleges and institutes in the country. The students can keep referring to the official web portal for latest updates.

