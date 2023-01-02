NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy round schedule released; check details

The dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round have been notified by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of MCC. The NEET PG special stray vacancy round will be conducted from 6 to 8 January 2023. Applicants can take part in the choice-filling process between 6 and 8 The payment facility is going to be available up to 4 pm on 8 January. The choice locking window will be open from 5 pm to 11:59 pm on 8 January. Candidates have been advised to lock their choices once they have completed the choice-filling process.

The processing of the seat allotment will be held by the MCC on 9 January based on the choices filled by the applicants in order of preference. The NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is going to be released on 10 January. The students who will be shortlisted in this round will have to report at the allotted college from 10 to 14 January. The list of candidates in order of merit equalling 10 times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities from 10 to 14 January.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps to check Special Stray Vacancy Round schedule:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of MCC, click on the NEET PG link.

Click on the tab which reads “PG Medical Counselling”.

After landing on another page, click on “Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round for PG seats”.

Then, the schedule for special stray vacancy round NEET PG counselling 2022 will open up on your screen.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Required documents

MBBS mark sheets

MBBS degree certificate

Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 result

NEET PG 2022 rank letter

Certificate of internship

Valid photo ID proof

Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council

Caste certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

The NEET PG special stray vacancy round is being held by the MCC for the vacant seats in Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Diploma, postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS). These vacant seats include All India Quota, Central Institute, Central University, Deemed University, and PG DNB.

