The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued the provisional result for the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. Candidates participating in the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round can check the provisional result on the official website of MCC. The provisional result for the special stray vacancy round of the NEET PG counselling 2022 is only indicative in nature and subject to change. It is to be noted that candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the NEET PG counselling 2022 final result. They also have to download the seat allotment letter from MCC’s official website. The NEET PG 2022 counselling for special stray vacancy round provisional result comprises allotted quota, allotted institute, rank, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks for candidates.

Read the official notice here

Here’s how to check the NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result:

Step 1: Go to MCC’s official page.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG Counselling’ section.

Step 3: As the new page opens, look for and click on the NEET PG special stray vacancy provisional result link

Step 4: Then search for your name in the provisional list by using the NEET PG Rank

Step 5: Check and verify all the details and download it

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result for further reference.

MCC will issue the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy final seat allotment result only after considering the challenges made by candidates against the provisional result.

For more updates and information, candidates can keep checking the official website of MCC.

