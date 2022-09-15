NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round one registration begins today, check documents needed

The first round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will begin today, 15 September. Candidates may apply for the same by visiting the official web portal of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in

Candidates may register for the same by visiting the official web portal of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET PG Counselling will be conducted in four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and the Online stray vacancy round. The registrations for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 will take place till 23 September.

Aspirants who have achieved the required cutoff percentile for the NEET PG will be eligible to take part in the NEET PG counselling. Candidates will be able to declare their college and course preferences till 25 September.

On 28 September, the seat allocation results for NEET PG round-1 counselling will be declared. Online registration, fee payment, declaration of preferences, seat allocation results, and reporting are all part of the NEET PG counselling.

What are the steps to apply for the NEET PG Counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Counselling registration link

Step 4: Register yourself on the NEET portal

Step 5: Now login and fill up your NEET PG application form.

Step 6: Upload your documents, pay your NEET registration fee, and submit the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the NEET PG application form.

What are the documents required for the NEET PG Counselling?

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/rank letter

Marksheet of Class 10/ birth certificate

MBBS Marksheets

MBBS Degree Certificate

Certificate of Internship Completion

Permanent/provisional registration certificate made by MCI/ SMC

Valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

