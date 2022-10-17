The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the provisional seat allotment result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 today, 17 October.

Candidates can check and download the NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in. To access the provisional seat allotment result, candidates will have to log in to the MCC counselling portal using their credentials such as application number and date of birth (DoB). According to the NEET PG Counselling schedule, the seat allotment process for Round 2 will begin today (17 October) and end tomorrow 18 October.

The admission department of the Medical Committee uploads the provisional result in every round. It is for verification of the candidate based on merit, eligibility, and choice. If any candidate faces issues of discrepancy, they can raise objections via the given options.

Check the complete schedule for NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 here:

Here’s how to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “PG Medical counselling” section on the main page.

Step 3: Look for the link reading- “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result” when it is released.

Step 4: On the portal, candidates have to enter their login credentials correctly.

Step 5: Check, save and download the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result

Step 6: Take a printout of the NEET PG Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment result for future reference.

Going by the schedule, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released on 19 October. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report to the selected college as per their allotment order. It is to be noted that the NEET PG reporting and joining process will be conducted from 20 to 26 October.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of MCC.

