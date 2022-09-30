NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced today, check details

The first seat allotment list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate, NEET PG 2022 Counselling is scheduled to be released today, 30 September. In order to check the seat allotment results, the candidates are required to visit the official web portal at website-mcc.nic.in. As per the notification released, the Medical Counselling Committee had decided to reopen the Choice Filling and issue a fresh result for Round-1 as some of the DNB seats were withdrawn. The reporting as per the allotted seats will happen between 1 October to 7 October up to 5 PM. Once the result is released, candidates will have to download their allotment order from the official website and carry it as they report to the allotted college.

What are the steps to download the Round 1 allotment results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the “PG Medical Counselling” link.

Step 3: The homepage of PG medical counselling will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Go to the Round 1 Seat allotment result link.

Step 5: The login page will open.

Step 6: Fill in your NEET PG login credentials in respective fields.

Step 7: Submit your details and the NEET PG seat allotment result will appear.

Step 8: Check the allotted college and other details.

Step 9: Download your allotment letter and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

What are the documents required for the verification process?

NEET PG 2022 Allotment letter of the aspirant.

NEET PG Result and the admit card issued for the exam.

Marksheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Exams.

MBBS/BDS Degree or Provisional Certificate.

Internship Certificate.

Date of birth proof and an ID card.

Candidates should be aware that the list of required documents written above is merely a brief summary which is mentioned on the official website along with the required forms. The admission of the candidates will be finalised only after the certificate verification.

