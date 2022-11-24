The Counselling Mop-Up Round reporting for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) will be closing today, 24 November. All the candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round can go to the allotted colleges till today to complete the registration process. Candidates should be aware that the allotment for the AIQ seats for Postgraduate Medical programmes is already done.

When reporting to the allotted colleges for the admission procedure, candidates are required to submit a list of original documents along with photocopies that will be verified by the institutions before the admission is given.

The list of documents that are to be carried along for verification are as follows:

NEET PG Rank Card

NEET PG Allotment Letter

Professional Exam Marksheet of MBBS/ BDS

Degree/ Provisional Certificate of MBBS and BDS

Your Internship Certificate

Your Birth Certificate

Category or Caste Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Category Certificate (if applicable)

Valid ID proof of the candidate

After the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round is held, a stray vacancy round will be organised for the remaining seats under the various categories for different courses. For the schedule of the stray vacancy round, candidates are advised to visit the MCC portal.

The Mop Up Round was conducted for the candidates who were unable to get a seat in the first 2 rounds of the NEET counselling process. Candidates who did not apply for the counselling process were allowed to submit their registration forms for PG medical courses.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance that is held for admissions to MS/MD and PG diploma courses offered by various medical colleges and institutes across the country. The students should keep a check on the official MCC web portal for recent updates.

