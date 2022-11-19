NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round final seat allotment result to release today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to issue the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round final seat allotment result today, 19 November. Once it is released, candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 final seat allotment result on the official website. On Friday, MCC released the NEET PG Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment list. So, candidates who have been allotted a seat could raise their objections or any discrepancies till 10 am 19 November.

As per earlier trends, MCC is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling final seat allotment result a day after the Provisional Allotment Result. Candidates must understand that the provisional seat allotment result is indicative in nature and subject to change. Only after considering the grievances received against the provisional result by NEET PG candidates, MCC will declare the NEET PG mop-up round final result.

Check the official notice here.

Here are a few steps to download NEET PG Mop Up Round Final Allotment Result 2022, when released:

Go to the official website of MCC

Look for the ‘PG Counselling’ link and click on it.

Search for NEET PG Mop Up Round Final Result (left-hand top corner) on the screen.

On the new page, log in with the NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

The Mop Up Round final seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the final result from the website.

Keep a copy of the Mop Up Round final seat allotment result for future use.

After the declaration of the NEET PG 2022 final result, candidates must approach the allotted college/institute for reporting purposes. Students will also have to carry the allotment letter from the MCC website after downloading it.

For more details on admission purposes, keep checking the official website of MCC.

