NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round choice locking to end today; check details

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) had released a notice about the extension of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round schedule. As per the notification, the choice locking process for the mop up round will happen today between 3 PM to 11:55 PM today, 5 November. candidates could fill up the new registration, reset it, pay the registration fee and complete the choice locking process today. According to the official counselling schedule, the NEET PG Counselling Allotment Result for the Mop Up Round will be declared on 9 November 2022.

As per the new guidelines for the Mop Up Round, NEET PG applicants were allowed to reset their registrations till 7 AM today while the new registrations were allowed till 8 AM. According to the revised schedule, candidates had to submit their registration fees for the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round by 10 AM today.

Here is the official notice released by the MCC.

Candidates should select their preferences with caution as opting or a wrong choice may lead to an undesirable seat being selected.

The Mop Up Round is being held for candidates who were not able to get a seat in the first two rounds of the counselling process. Candidates who did not apply for the counselling process were allowed to submit their registrations for admissions into PG medical courses.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test conducted for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses which are offered by different Government/Deemed/Central, private, government, AFMS, ESIC and medical institutions in the country. The students can get admissions in different medical colleges through NEET.

