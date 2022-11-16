NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round choice filling ends today, check steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conclude the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking process today, 16 November. Candidates who registered for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 can submit their choices by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm. Earlier, the last date to submit the choices for the Mop Up Round for NEET PG candidates was 13 November but it got extended till 16 November 2022. The reason to extend the date was taken up after considering the orders passed by the Supreme Court of India.

“In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete the second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data,” reads the notification.

Read the official notice here.

Simple steps to follow while filling choices for the NEET PG mop-up round:

Step 1: Go to MCC’s official page – mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on NEET PG 2022 registration link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to log in using their NEET PG roll number and password.

Step 4: Then, fill up the choices of subjects and institutions as per their preference.

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page of the NEET PG mop-up round.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future purposes.

It is to be noted that only registered candidates for the NEET PG Counselling 2022, will be able to submit their choices by 6 pm.

Check the schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round:

-Choice filling deadline: 16 November till 5 pm

-Choice locking deadline: 16 November from 2 pm to 5 pm

Candidates must keep checking the official website of MCC for the latest updates or information.

