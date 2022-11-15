The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the choice filling and choice locking facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling. The choice filling and locking facility can now be done till 5 PM on 16 November by visiting the official web portal at mcc.nic.in.

It is to be noted that earlier, the choice filling and locking date was extended till 13 November. But, based on the Supreme Court order, the committee has decided to reopen the choice filling and locking process for the aspirants. Candidates who want to edit their choices can do so after clicking on the ‘Choice Unlock’ option.

What are the steps to apply to lock seats for NEET PG Mop Up Counselling 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the new page opens, candidates will have to login using their login details

Step 4: Candidates will get the option to lock seats on their dashboard.

Step 5: Get a printout of the NEET PG mop-up round registration form for the future admission process.

Here is the direct link to the mop up round date extension notice:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=4752&LangId=P

The Mop Up Round is being conducted for the candidates who were not able to get a seat in the first 2 rounds of the counselling process. Those who did not apply for the counselling process were allowed to submit their application forms for PG medical courses.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance that is conducted for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses offered by different medical colleges and institutes across the country. The students can keep a check on the official MCC web portal for latest updates.

