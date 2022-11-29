NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC to release stray vacancy round seat allotment result today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, 29 November. Students who filled their choices in the NEET PG stray vacancy round can check and download their seat allotment results through the official website of MCC, when released. The Medical Counselling Committee will prepare the NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result on the basis of merit, availability of seats, and choices filled by candidates. Once the result is out, a list of eligible candidates will be forwarded to deemed universities by the MCC, equalling ten times against the number of vacant seats available.

Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter by logging in with their NEET roll number and password on the official MCC page. The selected candidates will then have to report to the allotted colleges till 2 December 2022.

Check the NEET PG 2022 schedule here.

Here’s how to check the NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result:

Go to mcc.nic.in

Look for the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab and click on it

On the new page, search and click on the NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment result link

Then log in with the NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

The NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the NEET PG stray round allotment letter

Keep a printout of the letter for the next stage of the counselling process.

For those who have not modified their choices in the NEET PG stray vacancy round, the MCC will consider the choices filled in by them in the mop-up round counselling for the seat allotment process. The Medical Counselling Committee conducted the stray vacancy round choice-filling process on 26 November for candidates.

The registered candidates who were not allotted any seats in the previous rounds are eligible for the stray vacancy round. No fresh online registrations are being conducted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.