The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification informing candidates about an important process in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 counselling process. Applicants can now change their category from Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to Unreserved (UR). The Commission has even allowed the aspiring candidates to change their nationality back to Indian. Earlier, the MCC had let candidates change their nationality from Indian to Non-Residential Indian (NRI). The MCC further added that once the candidates change their category or nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘INDIAN’, then they will be deemed as UR/Indian for further rounds of NEET PG 2022 counselling and they will not be able to change their category or nationality.

View the circular here.

Moreover, the MCC began registration for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling at mcc.nic.in. With this, the candidates will be able to register themselves for the NEET PG counselling process for the 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) round 1 till 23 September.

What are the steps to download the NEET Category change notification?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads PG Medical Counselling

Step 3: Click on “Notice for Change of category SC/ST/OBC/EWS category to UR category and Nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘Indian’,” under the news and events section.

Step 4: The notice PDF will open your screen

Step 5: You may save and download the NEET PDF notification for your future reference.

Earlier, NBEMS had released the NEET PG Result for AIQ seats in the form of a PDF list which consists of the result of the candidates. NEET PG scorecard for individual applicants was released later on the official web portal.

