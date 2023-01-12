The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round allotment result. The aspirants who have registered for the NEET PG special stray vacancy counselling can check their final result through the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. The result of the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round contains the rank, allotted institute, given quota, course, allotted category, candidate category, and notes for applicants. The commission announced the special round after candidates requested it since 2,244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB) and 62 MDS seats remained vacant following the previous round of counselling.

What are the steps to check NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy final result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘NEET PG Counselling’ tab present on the MCC homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your NEET PG roll number and password.

Step 4: Then check your NEET PG special stray vacancy final result.

Step 5: Check your NEET PG Counselling details and download it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the NEET PG results.

Eligible candidates are required to report at the allotted college till 14 January with the seat allotment letter and original documents. Candidates were permitted to report any discrepancy in the provisional seat allotment results. The final results have been released on the basis of that only.

