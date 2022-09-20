NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice filling begins today; check steps to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice filling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 today, 20 September. Candidates who have completed the NEET PG counselling round 1 registration can commence with the choice filling process on the official website. It is to be noted that registered candidates can submit their preferences by 25 September (11:55 pm). Students must carefully fill the choices as once the process is closed/locked it cannot be modified later. They can fill up to a total of 30 to 40 options. Candidates need to fill in their choices as per their preference because the allotment of seats is done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidate.

Check the schedule for online counselling.

Here’s how to apply for the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the “PG Medical Counselling” link on the homepage.

Look for the link that reads- “New Online Registration for Round 1” and click on it

On the new page, key in your log-in details

Then, fill your choices on the portal and submit

Keep a printout of the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling form for future use.

Important Dates for NEET PG counselling :

Registration for Round 1 NEET PG counselling will be open till 12 noon on 23rd September.

Candidates will be allowed to fill in their choices from 20 September to 25 September up to 11:55 pm.

Choice locking will be done between 3 pm and 11:55 pm on 25 September.

Students must confirm that all the information filled out during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct. The MCC will not entertain any changes by the candidates. The NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment list will be released on 28 September. Candidates must then proceed for reporting at their given college from between September and 4 October.

