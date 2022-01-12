NEET PG counselling 2021: MCC to start registrations from today; check steps to apply here

Candidates can apply for the All India Quota (AQI) round 1 counselling at the official website at http://mcc.nic.in/.

The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, 12 January. Candidates can apply for the All India Quota (AQI) round 1 counselling at the official website at http://mcc.nic.in/.

Steps to apply for NEET PG AQI round 1 counselling 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://mcc.nic.in/

― Click on the link for NEET PG counselling that is given on the page

― Enter the required details to login to the NEET PG portal

― Fill in the application form and make the NEET PG counselling fee payment

― Submit the NEET PG application and save a copy of the counselling form for future use

The first round of NEET PG registrations will continue till 12 noon on 17 January, as per the schedule released by the MCC. The deadline for registration fee payment is 3 pm on 17 January. The candidates for NEET PG counselling 2021 AQI round 1 will be given the option for choice filling/locking from 13 January. The deadline to complete choice locking is 11:55 pm on 17 January.

Check the detailed NEET PG counselling 2021 schedule here.

The seat allotment will be processed by the MCC on 20 and 21 January, and the results of the same for AQI round one candidates will be released on 22 January. AQI round 1 applicant have to report to their allotted institutes between 23 and 28 January.

The second round of NEET PG counselling is expected to begin from 1 February, with the verification of seat matrix by institutes.

The MCC will hold a total of four rounds of counselling, including a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round. The NEET PG counselling 2021 process will continue till 16 March this year.

The NEET PG counselling 2021 was allowed by the Supreme Court earlier this year. In its interim order, dated 7 January, the apex court also upheld the validity of the 10 percent EWS and 27 percent OBC quotas.