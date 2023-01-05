The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registrations today, 5 January 2023. The candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so on the official web portal at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who want to appear for NEET PG exam can check the details on fee structure, eligibility criteria, scheme of examination and other important information through the information brochure. The application process will be conducted between 5 January (3 pm) and 25 January 2023 at 11:55 pm. Aspiring candidates should have a recognised provisional/permanent MBBS degree issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) or a State Medical Council.

What are the steps to register for NEET PG 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET PG 2023 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on NEET PG portal.

Step 4: Enter your details in the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and then submit the application form.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the NEET PG registration form for future reference.

NEET PG, a national-level exam that is conducted for providing admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Candidates who want to appear for the examination should keep a check on the NEET PG official web portal for latest updates related to the exam schedule.

