A notice has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The notification has confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registration will not start today, 5 January, 2023. Candidates can view the notice on the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in. The board has asked the applicants to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today, notifying that the NEET-PG 2023 application process is commencing from 5 January, 2023. As per the notice, the announcement for the NEET PG 2023 registration will be released in the upcoming days. For the general, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates, the examination fee is Rs 4250.

The examination fee is Rs 3250 for applicants from the category of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD).

NEET PG 2023: Steps for checking the official notification

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of NBEMS, go to the section “Public Notice”.

Step 2: Under this section, click on the link which reads as “Online application invitation date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2023”.

Step 3: Then, the notification will appear on your device’s screen.

Alternatively, you can directly view the official notice by clicking here.

NEET PG 2023 Examination

The NEET PG 2022 examination is going to be held on 5 March, 2023 on a computer-based platform at many test centres across India. NEET-PG 2022 will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Science (MS)/ PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24.

Eligibility

Those candidates are eligible to appear in the exam who have a degree of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate. The degree or certificate must be recognised according to the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act (NMC) Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Admit card

The admit card for the NEET PG 2023 will be made available in the last week of February. In order to view the admit card, applicants will need to key in their registration details.

