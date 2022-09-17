NEET PG 2023: NBEMS announces tentative schedule for upcoming exams; details here

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on 5 March next year. However, candidates should note that these dates are tentative and are subject to change

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has brought out a tentative examination schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Aspirants who are willing to sit for the NEET PG Exam 2023 can check and download the examination schedule from the official website of NBEMS which is https://natboard.edu.in/. As per the schedule published, NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on 5 March next year. However, candidates should note that these dates are tentative and are subject to change. Therefore, it is advised that candidates should frequently visit the official website for any further declarations. It should be noted that only the updated dates following this will be taken into account for the exam.

“For any query, clarification, or assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal,” reads the official notification.

The notification also contains the schedule for some other important examinations conducted by the board. The final practical examination for the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) or the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) June 2022 will most likely be held in October or November 2022. The final theory exams for the DNB or DrNB are slated to take place from 21 December to 24 December.

The tentative timetable also suggests that the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 will both take place on 4 December. Additionally, the Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 will be held on 10 December.

The NEET Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam will be held on 8 January, while the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will be conducted on 20 January 2023. The Fellowship in National Board (FNB) exit exam is expected to take place probably in February or March 2023. Apart from these, NBEMS will schedule the final practical exam for the DNB or DrNB for December 2022 in sometime between February and April 2023.

