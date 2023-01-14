NEET PG 2023: Cut-off date for MBBS internship extended till 30 June, details here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 internship cut-off date has been extended to 30 June by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This development has been notified by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Earlier, the cut-off date for the candidates to complete the compulsory one-year internship was 31 March 2023. MoHFW was urged by the Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, several state authorities, and prospective candidates for extending the date. The deadline of 31 March was also opposed by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

FORDA had said that the present decision has far-reaching consequences and that it has left many students facing a bleak future. In a letter, FORDA had told the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, “This unfortunate decision has rendered a majority of current interns across the country ineligible thereby wiping out competition and leaving a multitude of others in a state of uncertainty.”

For more details, view the official notification here.

It should be noted that the NBEMS will conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on 5 March 2023 through a computer-based test across various exam centres in India. The application window for the NEET-PG 2023 is currently open. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/. Candidates can apply for the exam till 27 January (by 11:55 PM). The edit window to make corrections in the application form will open on 14 February and conclude on 17 February. The NEET PG admit card 2023 will be made available on 27 February.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to apply for the exam

After landing on the official website of NBE, click on the “NEET PG 2023” tab.

Now, proceed by clicking on the “New registration” link.

Key in the required details and upload the asked documents.

Then, pay the application fee, and submit your NEET PG 2023 form.

Download the application form and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to have a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognised by the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

