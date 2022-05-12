NEET-PG 2022 unlikely to be rescheduled amid calls for postponement, say sources
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also not received any assurance from the Union Health Ministry after a brief discussion, the sources said
New Delhi: Amid demands for postponing the NEET PG 2022 examination, several states have shown less interest to pursue such a course and there are "slim chances" for such a decision, sources said on Thursday.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also not received any assurance from the Union Health Ministry after a brief discussion, the sources said.
IMA president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh said they met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kevadia in Gujarat.
"We met Union Health Minister and discussed with him the postponement of NEET PG 2022. He said only seven states want to postpone and we are looking into it," Dr Singh said.
The NEET-PG examination for 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21 May.
IMA had written to the Union Health Minister demanding that the exam be rescheduled as "there is lack of time for preparation for the aspirants".
It had said that the aspirants are "confused which is affecting their mental health too".
Dr Ved Prakash of IMA said "a reasonable minimum one month period" should be given to the students for preparation for exams in view of the number of subjects they have to cover.
However, some resident doctors said the COVID-19 situation in the country is under control and conducive for conducting the examination.
"COVID scenario in future is unpredictable. Though NEET-PG 2021 was postponed in view of the second wave of
COVID-19 last year, we all have experienced the chaos it led to eventually. While the academic session 2021 got delayed due to various reasons, the current academic session 2022 has already been delayed. The exam was scheduled for March 2022 and was postponed to May 2022. Further postponement should be avoided," a resident doctor said.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday a petition seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What is Tamil Nadu’s anti-NEET bill?
Tamil Nadu’s anti-NEET bill has been sent to the Centre for presidential approval. The state has proposed that students be admitted to medical colleges based on Class 12 scores
Tamil Nadu: Governor sends anti-NEET bill to Centre for President's acceptance
Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted the anti-NEET bill, which asks students from the state be exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test, for the second time after the Governor returned it last year
SC refuses to interfere with cut-off marks for NEET super-speciality courses
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said a decision has been taken not to lower the percentile which is a matter of academic policy and it cannot be faulted