NEET PG 2022: Result for 50% AIQ seats declared at natboard.edu.in, check direct link here

NBEMS has released the NEET PG Result for AIQ seats only in the form of a PDF list, which contains the result status for the applicants. As per the official notice, NEET PG scorecard for individual candidates will be released and made available on the website from 20 July onwards

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 result for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Those who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The exam authorities have also notified the cut-off scores for All India 50 percent quota in MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session). A notice by the NBEMS states that "candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW." Check the notice here.

The cut-off score for AIQ seats stands at 275 for General/ EWS category, 245 for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) categories and 260 for candidates belonging to UR-PwD category.

What are the steps to check the NEET PG results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, "Result cum scorecard for NEET- PG 2022-All India 50% Quota Seats."

Step 3: The PDF notification will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Go to the link that reads "Click here for result".

Step 5: Your NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Print out your NEET PG 2022 and save it for future use

Here is the direct link to the NEET PG result PDF.

NBEMS has released the NEET PG Result for AIQ seats only in the form of a PDF list, which contains the result status for the applicants. As per the official notice, NEET PG scorecard for individual candidates will be released and made available on the website from 20 July onwards. The NEET PG 2022 Scorecard will also be published online on the official portal at nbe.edu.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.