The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG counselling revised schedule for both AIQ and state quota counselling. As per the schedule released by the committee, NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round would start from 28 November for AIQ seats. It is to be noted that the committee released the NEET PG mop-up round final results that consisted of 8,606 candidates on 20 November. The council revised the schedule for the NEET UG state counselling recently. The last date to report to allotted colleges is 29 November. The authorities have urged the educational institutions to consider weekends and holidays as working days and adhere to the schedule.

What are the steps to download the NEET PG revised schedule?

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to “PG Medical Counselling” link.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads,”Revised State PG Counselling Schedule 2022,” under the news and events section.

Step 4: The notice will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Read and save the NEET PG notice for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the NEET PG Counselling schedule notice:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=4766&LangId=P

Earlier, the Mop Up Round was conducted by the authorities for the candidates who were not able to get a seat in the first 2 rounds of the NEET counselling process. Those who did not apply for the counselling process were allowed to submit their registration forms for PG medical courses. The committee had even held the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration process before that.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance that is held for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses offered by different medical institutes across the country. The aspirants can keep a check on the official MCC web portal for latest updates.

