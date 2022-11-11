NEET PG 2022: MCC extends mop-up round registration, check official notice

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round registration. As per the latest updates, the registration and payment facility for the Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 has been extended till 13 November 2022. “In view of the pending decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended,” reads the notification. Candidates will be able to register themselves till 13 November at 11 am and pay the fee by 3 pm on the same day.

Along with the fresh registration and payment process, MCC has extended the reset registration, choice filling, and choice locking dates. All the above processes have been extended till 13 November.

Check the official notice here.

Check how to apply for mop-up round registration of NEET PG Counselling 2022:

-Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

-Click on the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link which is on the homepage.

-As the new page opens, candidates will have to submit their details in the application form and pay the required fee.

-Candidates are advised to cross-check/preview the details before submitting.

-Keep a printout of the mop-up round registration for the future admission process.

MCC had earlier extended the mop-up round registration deadline to 10 November.

Check the important dates here:

-Fresh registration last date: 13 November up to 11 am

-Payment last date: 13 November up to 3 pm

-Reset registration option: 13 November up to 9 am

-Choice filling option: 13 November up to 11:55 pm

-Choice locking option: 13 November from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

Meanwhile, MCC has issued a notice informing candidates about the withdrawal of seats. The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed by the committee from the Seat Matrix before the allotment process of Mop Up Round, adds the notification.

For more details, keep reading and checking the official website of MCC.

