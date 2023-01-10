Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is holding the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. The MCC will release the NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. Aspirants can check and download the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result by filling in their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin. Applicants need to note that the MCC will first release the provisional seat allotment result and after the objections have been raised, authorities will issue the final list for the seat allotment on the official web portal mentioned above. Candidates will be required to report to the respective colleges by 14 January 2023 by 5 pm.

What are the steps to check NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Committee at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: On the next window click on the result link and insert login credentials

Step 4: Check and verify NEET PG special stray round allotment result

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference

Candidates will be required to download the allotment letter from the MCC website. It is to be noted that the MCC will prepare the special stray round allotment list on the basis of NEET merit, choices filed by the candidates, and seat availability. For the latest updates related to the counselling process, aspirants need to keep a check on the MCC portal.

