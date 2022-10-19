The final merit list for round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 is scheduled to be released today, 19 October. The final allotment result for the round 2 will be released on the official web portal today at mcc.nic.in. After taking into account the objections raised by the candidates regarding the provisional allotment result, the Counselling Committee will prepare the final allotment result. Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 should report and enrol in the specified course and college according to the result between 20 to 26 October 2022. Though a specific time for the release of the results has not been specified by the authorities, the result is expected to be out by evening.

What are the steps to check the Round 2 allotment results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the tab that reads PG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: Login by filling in your NEET credentials.

Step 4: NEET PG Round 2 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the NEET PG result for future reference.

NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released on Tuesday and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 7 PM.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses which are offered in various government, private, Deemed/Central, ESIC and AFMS medical institutions all over India. The students can get admissions in medical colleges through NEET.

On the other hand, the fresh registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will end today, 18 October. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which added 197 additional MBBS seats to NEET UG round-1 seat matrix had opened the registration window to accommodate for the newly added seats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.