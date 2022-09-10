The Medical Counselling Committee has issued an important notification for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 candidates who want to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notification for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 candidates who want to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). They may do so from 10 AM of 10 September till Tuesday, 13 September.

A notification regarding the same has been released on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in.

In order to make the required changes, the candidates will have to email their supporting documents to e-mail ID- nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com.

The registration for NEET PG counselling round 1 will commence on 15 September and end on 23 September. Aspirants will be able to choose the area of specialisation from 20 to 25 September.

The round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on 28 September. Selected candidates may report for admission from 29 September to 4 October. The MCC further mentioned that mails received before or after the stipulated time will not be taken into consideration.

Here are the documents required for nationality change:

1. Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

2. NRI’s relationship with the candidate as per the court orders of the Supreme Court of India.

3. Duly notarised affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will be sponsoring the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the above mentioned court order.

4. Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

5. NEET Score Card of the aspirant.

All the documents attached should be in English. In case a document is in a regional language, its translation should be provided.

Earlier, NBEMS had issued the NEET PG Result for AIQ seats in the form of a PDF list which contains the result of the candidates. NEET PG scorecard for individual candidates was issued later on the official web portal

