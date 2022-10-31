NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop Up round registrations to begin today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round today, 31 October. Candidates can submit their registrations on the official website of MCC. Those who could not get seats during the Round 1 and Round 2 counselling need not worry as they can submit their registrations by 4 November 2022 up to 12 pm. After the mentioned date, candidates will not be able to submit their application forms as the link will be deactivated on the official page. According to the schedule, the choice-filling process will begin on 1 November from 3 pm to 5 November up to 11:55 pm.

Those who have already joined and taken their admission in Round 2 of AIQ/ Deemed/ Central Universities/DNB will not be able to take part in the Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. Those who have registered themselves earlier need not register again.

It is to be noted that candidates who are allotted a seat in any of the Rounds are advised to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website. If the candidate is satisfied with the allotment letter/order, they need to approach the allotted college for completing the admission process within the given time. The physical verification of original documents will be held by respective colleges.

Here is the list of documents (original certificate) that candidates need to show at the time of joining:

Admit Card, Result/Rank Letter issued by National Board of Examinations (NBE)

Allotment letter or order issued by MCC

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate

The mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

An internship completion certificate

SC, ST, EWS, OBC Certificate (if needed)

Disability Certificate (if required).

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule:

Registration and payment process: 31 October to 4 November

Choice Filling process: 1 to 4 November

Document verification of internal candidates: 4 November to 6 November

For more details, keep a check on the official website of MCC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.