NEET PG 2021: NBEMS to release scorecards today at nbe.edu.in; check steps to download here

To check their individual scores, the registered candidates will need their application numbers and password.

The scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, 9 October. Once made available, students can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official NBE website nbe.edu.in.

To check their individual scores, the registered candidates will need their application numbers and password.

The NEET PG 2021 results were declared on 28 September and the ranks have already been made available to candidates. However, on the scorecards, the individual marks scored in every section/paper will be mentioned.

The total number of incorrect and correct responses will also be there on it. Also, the scorecards will not be sent to individual applicants.

Once released, follow these steps to check NEET PG 2021 scorecard:

Step 1: Applicants have to visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET PG Score Card 2021 now available' that will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the required credentials like application number and password to log in

Step 4: Within a few seconds, your NEET PG 2021 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the important details and save a copy of the scorecard for future purpose

For the unversed, this year's cut-off for General candidates was 302 out of 800, and for UP-PWD, it was 283. While for SC/ST/OBC applicants, the cut-off was 265.

The exam was conducted on 11 September across the country at 679 centres in 270 cities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, a total of 1,66,259 candidates had appeared for the test.