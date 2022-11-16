The National Board of Examinations has postponed the NEET MDS 2023 Exam, which was supposed to be held on 8 January 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the board’s official web portal. The NEET MDS 2023 will now be held in March 2023. The notification further states that the NEET MDS 2023 information bulletin and the online applications will be available on the official website soon. “Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1st March 2023,” reads the notification.

Announcing the new schedule, the notice mentions that the Dental Council of India has communicated the decision by its Executive Committee taken in its meeting on 7 November, wherein it was decided to conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 in March next year.

The date for the FMGE 2022 exam has also been revised as the exam will now be conducted on 20 January 2023. The exam was scheduled earlier for 4 December 2022. This paper has been rescheduled due to a clash of dates with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 are now expected to be released on 13 January and the result is expected to be declared by 10 February 2023.

