NEET 2022 PG Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy round begins today
The special stray vacancy round will fill around a total of 2,244 postgraduate seats and 62 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats that were vacant
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round today, 6 January 2023. As per the official schedule released by the committee, the special stray vacancy round will end on 8 January 2023. Candidates would be able to submit their choices and lock them till 11:59 PM. Candidates will be required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the counselling process. Candidates should note that those who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from appearing for NEET PG 2023 examination.
Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result will be required to report at the allotted Institute and join the course with their original documents from 10 to 14 January 2023.
It is to be noted that the candidates who are not holding any Seat either in All India Quota or State Quota may participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round.
Documents required for NEET PG 2022 counselling:
NEET PG 2022 rank letter, admit card and result
Class 10 Marksheet or birth certificate
MBBS degree/marksheet certificate
Internship Certificate
Valid photo ID proof
Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
Registration certificate issued by State Medical Council or Medical Council of India
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Disability certificate (if applicable)
The NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round will fill around a total of 2,244 postgraduate seats and 62 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats that were vacant after the last round.
