NCHM JEE 2022: NTA releases admit card at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to bring along and produce their admit card in order to be granted entry. Also, students are directed to carry a valid photo identity proof to ease the identification process.

The hall ticket for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are preparing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

To download the admit card, applicants are suggested to use their correct application number and date of birth. The NCHM JEE 2022 examination will be conducted on Saturday, 18 June, 2022. The hotel management joint entrance examination is a computer-based test (CBT).

Find official notice here.

Here’s how to download NCHM JEE 2022 admit card:

Go to the official website of NCHM JEE at nta.nic.in.

On the main page, search and click on the link that reads - "Download Admit Card for NCHM JEE- 2022."

As a new page opens, enter the application number, date of birth and security pin to login. Then, click on submit.

Within a few seconds, the NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will appear on your screen.

Check and download it. Keep a printout of the NCHM JEE admit card 2022 for future use or reference.

Candidates can call the agency's help desk at 011-40759000 or write to nchm@nta.ac.in if they face any issue in downloading the admit card or see any discrepancies in the information printed on the hall ticket.

On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to bring along and produce their admit card in order to be granted entry. Also, students are directed to carry a valid photo identity proof to ease the identification process.

Those who pass the NCHM JEE 2022 exam will be eligible to take admissions to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses in the 43 participating colleges.

Here are few pointers for candidates to keep note of:

- Admit Card is issued provisionally to candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

- Hall ticket will not be sent by post.

- Candidates are advised not to mutilate the admit card or change any entry made on it.

- Candidates need to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.