NCERT delays NTSE 2022 till further notice, check details here

National Council of Educational and Research Training, NCERT has postponed the NTSE 2022 exam. According to the official notice issued by NCERT on the official web portal, the National Talent Search Examination has been postponed until further notice. The NTSE Scheme was approved by the central government only till 31 March 2021. Hence, the council has postponed the exam this year until further notice as the scheme is yet to get an approval and be renewed. The new dates for the exam will be announced soon. National Talent Search Examination, NTSE is a scholarship exam which is organised by NCERT every year. The scholarship is given to those students who want to pursue their education in the field of Science and Social Sciences till PhD.

What are the steps to download the NTSE notification?

Visit the official NCERT portal.

Under the notice/circular section, go to the link that reads, “Notice regarding National Talent Search Examination.”

Click on the link and the PDF notification will open.

Read and save the PDF for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official NTSE notification.

It is to be noted that the NTSE stage 1 exam is organised by respective states. Students who successfully clear the stage 1 examination are eligible for stage 2 exam. The NTSE stage 2 examination is the national level exam, organised by NCERT. The students selected in stage 2 are eligible for the NTSE scholarship.

The SCERTs (State Council of Educational and Research Training) of each state release the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) application form. The authorities released the NTSE application form for this year in both online and offline modes. The last date to submit the NTSE 2022-23 application form will be different for each state.

