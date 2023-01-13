The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Candidates seeking admission to the NBEMS fellowship programme can apply for the entrance test by visiting the official page till 27 January 2023 (up to 11:55 pm). Candidates will be able to edit their application forms on 28 and 29 January 2023. The Fellowship Entrance Exam will be conducted on 10 February. The admit card for the same will be issued on the main site on 4 February 2023. The NBEMS FET 2022 result will be released on 28 February this year.

Find the FET 2022 information bulletin here

Check the steps to apply for NBEMS FET 2022:

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the “FET 2022” section.

Step 3: To apply for the exam, register through the ‘New Registration’ link.

Step 4: Then log in to the portal and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the NBEMS FET 2022 form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply

FET 2022 Application fee and Eligibility:

While applying for the entrance exam, Indian candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 4,250. The FET examination fee for international students is Rs 44,250 (which includes an exam fee of Rs 37,500 and 18 per cent GST).

Candidates should keep in mind that they can submit the FET 2022 application form only once. Those who hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/ DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognised qualification can apply for the FET 2022 exam.

More details regarding the exam and admission process are mentioned in the official notice.

