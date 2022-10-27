NBE releases DNB/DrNB final theory 2022 exam dates, check official notice here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/ Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final theory exam dates for the December 2022 exam. Students can check the DNB/DrNB exam dates from the official website of NBEMS at – natboard.edu.in. Through the official notice, NBEMS has informed that the registration window for DNB/DrNB final exam will be made active from 29 October (Saturday). The application process will end on 18 November 2022. “Application form for DNB/DrNB Final Examinations – December 2022 can be submitted only online at https://natboard.edu.in from 29th October 2022 (3 PM onwards) to 18th November 2022 (Till 11:55 PM),” reads the notification.

As per the official statement, NBEMS will conduct the DNB/DrNB final theory examination on 21, 22, 23, and 24 December 2022. It will be held at various examination centers across the country. The application form as well as the information brochure on the same will be made available from 29 October 2022 on the official website.

Read the official notice here.

For any doubt, students are advised to contact the NBEMS candidate care Support at 022 – 61087595 or 011-45593000. They can even write to the NBEMS application helpdesk portal or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal to the link provided here.

Important Dates:

– Availability of the information bulletin on the DNB/DrNB exam: 29 October 2022 onwards

– Online submission of the application form: 29 October 2022 (3 pm onwards) to 18 November 2022 (Till 11:55 pm)

– Date of the DNB/DrNB exam: 21 to 24 December 2022

The DNB/DrNB information bulletin will contain details of the eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details. For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NBEMS.

