NBE FET 2022 registration process commences today, here's how to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the NBE FET 2022 registration process today, 6 January 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for Fellowship Entrance Test can apply online through the official web portal of NBE. The exam has been postponed to 10 February. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 20 January. The last date to submit the FET 2022 application form is 27 January. Candidates should read the eligibility criteria carefully before they apply online for the exam. The official information brochure contains important dates and details like the eligibility criteria and exam pattern.

What are the steps to apply for NBE FET 2022?

Go to the official web portal of NBE.

Visit the NBE FET 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will be receiving the link.

Fill in your NBE FET login details and click on submit.

Fill in the NBE FET application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once you have filled out the application form, click on submit.

After the NBE FET application has been submitted, take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the NBE FET 2022 official notice.

Fellowship Entrance Test or FET is organised for admission to the 2-year postdoctoral FNB courses. The qualifying cum ranking examination is conducted annually in a computer-based mode. As per the FET pattern, the test paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and candidates will get a time limit of 105 minutes to answer them.

