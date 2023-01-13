NBE FDST 2022: Hall ticket releasing today at nbe.edu.in; exam to be held on 20 January

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the admit card for the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 today, 13 January. Once it is released, candidates who registered for the FDST 2022 exam can download the hall ticket from the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The availability of the FDST admit card on the NBEMS website will be informed to candidates via SMS or email alerts and official notice. It is to be noted that the FDST 2022 admit card will not be sent by post or email to the appearing candidates. According to the schedule, the FDST 2022 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on 20 January 2023. The result for the same will be declared on 15 February 2023.

Check the steps on how to download NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card:

Visit nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in..

On the main website, look for and click on the link provided for NBE FDST 2022 admit card.

As the new login page appears on the screen, enter the correct credentials to access the admit card and click on submit.

The NBE FDST 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check, save and download the NBE FDST 2022 admit card.

Take a printout of the NBE FDST 2022 hall ticket for examination purposes and future use.

Once the FDST 2022 admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to affix their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided. On the day of the FDST exam, it is mandatory for all appearing candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof like a PAN card, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, or driving license. Candidates are also required to report at the examination venue as per the time mentioned on the FDST 2022 admit card.

NBE conducts the FDST for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have primary dental qualifications awarded by recognised dental institutions outside the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.