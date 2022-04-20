National Testing Agency releases GAT-B/BET 2022 admit card, check details here

A total of 160 questions will be asked out of which 120 questions will have to be attempted by the candidates in a duration of 3 hours

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 today, 20 April. Aspirants who are about to appear for the test can download their admit card from the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in. They can download their hall tickets by using their application number and DOB (Date of Birth).

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on 23 April (Saturday). The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. A total of 160 questions will be asked out of which 120 questions will have to be attempted by the candidates in a duration of 3 hours.

NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the website- dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the web page, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the credentials- Application Number and DOB

Step 4: Click on submit and GAT-B/BET admit card will display on screen

Step 5: Download and take a hard copy of the admit card

Check the direct link here.

Aspirants can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in in case of any problem in downloading the admit card.

The GAT-B/BET is an All-India entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For latest updates regarding the exam of GAT-B/ BET 2022, NTA also advised the candidates to keep a regular check of the official website - nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in.

