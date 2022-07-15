NATA phase 2 2022 results expected to be announced today, check details here

The NATA 2022 result will remain valid for one year. Applicants must carefully check their NATA result. Candidates are advised to check information like their name, date of birth, parent's name, category, gender and application number

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is expected to announce the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase 2 today, 15 July. Those who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at nata.in.

Applicants who will be qualifying the NATA exam will be eligible for the Architecture admissions offered by the different participating institutions.

The Phase 2 test was held on 7 July at 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres. The test was conducted in a Computer-Based Test in two sessions from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Here are the steps to check the NATA 2022 result:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of NATA at nata.in.

Step 2: Go to the result link.

Step 3: Fill in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The NATA result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your NATA result and print it out for future use.

The NATA 2022 result will remain valid for one year. Applicants must carefully check their NATA result. Candidates are advised to check information like their name, date of birth, parent's name, category, gender and application number.

The score (out of 200) of all the attempts in case an applicant has appeared for both phase 1 & 2 will be mentioned on the score card.

The authorities must be informed in case there is any difference in the NATA result. NATA 2022 does not involve a common counselling from COA. Candidates are required to submit individual applications to the institutions that accept NATA scores. Each candidate must meet the requirements and minimal qualification standard in order to be considered for admission.

The CoA released the NATA 2022 phase 1 result on 20 June.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.