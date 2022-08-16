NATA 2022 Phase 3 result declaration expected today, check details

The Council of Architecture is expected to declare the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase 3 today, 16 August

The Council of Architecture is expected to declare the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase 3 today, 16 August. Those who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official web portal. In order to clear the exam, the aspirants require a minimum score of 75 out of 100. Candidates who are able to get the minimum NATA qualifying cut-off will be able to get admission to BArch programs offered by the Indian institutions. The Council administered the NATA Phase 3 Exam at 137 locations in India and 7 locations in 131 cities outside of India on 7 August. The NATA Phase 3 exam was conducted online in two sessions. The first one happened in the morning from 10 AM to 1 PM and the other one was held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Questions from mathematics, chemistry, physics, drawing, and general aptitude were a part of the NATA exam.

What are the steps to the NATA results?

Go to the NATA official website at nata.in.

Go to the NATA Phase 3 result link.

Fill in your NATA ID and Password in the spaces given.

Once you submit your details NATA results will appear on your screen.

Download and save your NATA result for further admission process.

Reportedly, about 17,981 students registered themselves for the NATA Phase 3 exams from which 12,527 aspirants appeared. Around 6,000 students appeared for each shift of the Phase 3 examinations. NATA 2022 is the qualifying exam for admission to B.Arch. course offered by Universities/ Institutions in the nation, the candidature is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

The students who appeared in two exams will be evaluated on their best of 2 scores while those who appeared in all three exams, the average of their best 2 will be considered.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.