NABARD opens applications for 170 Assistant Manager vacancies, check details here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service. Those interested and eligible can apply for the positions on the official website at nabard.org till 7 August 2022.

The recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 170 vacancies, of which 161 vacancies are for the position of Assistant Manager (RDBS), seven vacancies are for the position of Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha) while two posts are for Assistant Manager (P&SS).

What is the age limit set by the bank for the aspiring candidates?

The age of the candidates should be between 25 and 40 for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade "A" (P & SS) position. For the Assistant Manager in Rajbahsha/RDBS) position, the age must be between between 21 and 30.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹800 for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) /Rajbhasha Service and ₹750 for the post of Assistant Manager (P&SS).

What are the steps to apply for NABARD vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the NABARD's official website at nabard.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers tab.

Step 3: Go to the application link under Assistant Manager posts.

Step 4: Go ahead with the NABARD application process.

Step 5: Fill up your details, make the fee payment and submit your recruitment form.

Step 6: Save and print your Assistant Manager Application form.

The notice mentions that the syllabus for Main Examination - Paper II for Grade A (RDBS)- Specialised Disciplines at Sr. No. (ii) to (xii) in Table-I and Grade A (Rajbhasha) will get uploaded on the website.

The notice mentions that the bank conducts free pre-examination training for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates.

Candidates who want to avail of the training may apply in the format given below. The application should be mailed latest by 9 August 2022 as an email to prerecruitment@nabard.org with subject line providing subject line as: "APPLICATION FOR PRE-EXAMINATION TRAINING FOR SC/ST/OBC/PWBD CANDIDATES FOR ASST. MANAGER IN RDBS/RAJBHASHA-2022.

Here is the direct link to the notification of Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha/RDBS).

Here is the direct link to Assistant Manager (P&SS) notification.

