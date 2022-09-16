NABARD invites applications for Development Assistant vacancies, check details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 177 vacancies, of which 173 vacancies are for the position of Development Assistant and 4 are for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi)

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has begun online applications for recruitment to the vacancies of Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi). Aspiring candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at nabard.org. The last date to submit the application is 10 October. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 177 vacancies, of which 173 vacancies are for the position of Development Assistant and 4 are for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi). The NABARD has also issued specific guidelines for the people with Benchmark candidates, PwBD candidates using scribe, visually-affected candidates and others.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age limit: In order to be eligible for the examination, the candidate should be in the age group of 21 to 35 years of age as of 1 September 2022. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Development Assistant: The aspirant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (with exemptions for SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate and should also possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution.

Development Assistant (Hindi): The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as an elective or compulsory subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (there are exemptions for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate or should possess a Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50 percent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

Candidates should be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

Know more about the eligibility criteria here

What are the steps to apply for the NABARD vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of NABARD at nabard.org.

Step 2: Go to the career notices section and click on the online application link below the development assistant notification on that page.

Step 3: Register yourself for the NABARD vacancies and fill in the details.

Step 4: Pay your NABARD application fees.

Step 5: Submit and download your NABARD application form.

Here is the direct link to apply for NABARD vacancies

Keep a check on the NABARD’s official website for latest updates.

